Swiss lawmakers urge Government to intervene with UNSC to ensure opening of Lachin corridor

In view of the seriousness of the situation in Armenia, the Foreign Policy Commission of the Swiss Council of States (the upper house of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland) has decided to write to the Federal Council to request that Switzerland intervene in the UN Security Council.

The committee examined the cantonal initiative filed by the canton of Geneva (“For the survival of Armenia”), as well as the petition of the Swiss-Karabakh Committee (“The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to life and self-determination”). It decided not to follow up either the cantonal initiative or the petition, respectively by 9 votes against 0 and 2 abstentions, and by 9 votes against 2.

Concerned by the humanitarian situation and the violations of international law, it nevertheless decided, by 8 votes to 2 and 1 abstention, to send a letter to the Federal Council informing that it condemns the violations of international law resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor since December 12, 2022.

The Committee asks in particular to Intervene with the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) in order to ensure the lifting of the blockade and the cessation of hostilities.