Security forces detain 1,500 after Brasília riots

Security forces have detained 1,500 people after supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasília

Thousands of demonstrators ransacked the Congress building as well as the presidential palace, and Supreme Court on Sunday

A supreme court judge has ordered that camps outside the army’s headquarters in the capital – and at other sites – be dismantled

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election to left-wing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October after sowing unsubstantiated claims about voting systems

Many of his supporters have refused to accept the result and some have been camping outside army buildings around the country calling for a military intervention

Bolsonaro has denied encouraging Sunday’s attack, saying what happened had gone beyond democratic protest

World leaders including US President Joe Biden have condemned the riots as an attack on democracy