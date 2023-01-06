Armenian FM briefs USAID’s Samantha Power on worsening humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power had a telephone conversation today.

The Foreign Minister briefed the USAID Administrator on the worsening humanitarian situation due to the blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – the Lachin Corridor – by Azerbaijan since December 12. Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at subjecting 120 thousand Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan grossly violates its obligations assumed by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, the Armenian Foreign Minister attached importance to clear steps by the international community aimed at restoring the normal operation of the Lachin Corridor and preventing a humanitarian disaster.