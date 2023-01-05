Time for President Biden to place direct pressure on Aliyev regime – Serj Tankian

It’s time for President Joe Biden and the US to place direct pressure on the Aliyev regime to end this madness and allow humanitarian airlifts to Nagorno Karabakh immediately, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said in an interview with TYT.

on TYT’s The Conversation Tankian spoke about the illegal blockade of Artsakh by the dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan. The blockade has now entered the 25th day, and the humanitarian suffering is getting dire.

“We need to push the Administration – not just the US, but Europe as well – to have a stronger sanction policy against Azerbaijan. Here is a brutal dictatorship killing people and trying to starve people,” he said.