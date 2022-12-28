Covid: US considers restrictions on Chinese arrivals

The US is considering imposing new Covid restrictions on Chinese arrivals, after Beijing announced it would reopen its borders next month, the BBC reports.

American officials say this is due to a lack of transparency surrounding the virus in China, as cases surge.

Japan and Malaysia – worried at importing Covid cases – have already outlined tighter measures for Chinese travellers, including negative tests.

Beijing has said Covid rules should be brought in on a “scientific” basis.

India is also stepping up measures for Chinese arrivals, but this was announced before Beijing said it would relax its strict border policy.