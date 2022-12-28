Critical to ensure that children in Nagorno Karabakh are protected – UNICEF

Children are being impacted by the virtual closure of access to Nagorno Karabakh via the Lachin corridor, UNICEF said in a statement.

“The longer the situation persists, the more children will experience the lack of basic food items, while access to many of the essential services they need for their survival, healthy growth and wellbeing will become more challenging. Many children have also been deprived of parental care as they have been separated from their parents or legal guardians,” the UN Children’s Fund said.

“UNICEF echoes the UN Secretary-General’s appeal to ensure freedom and security of movement along the Lachin corridor, in line with previous agreements. This is critical to ensure that children in Nagorno Karabakh are protected and that humanitarian actors can safely and quickly reach those in need. UNICEF continues to seek dialogue and work in coordination with all actors to gain access to children in these areas,” it added.