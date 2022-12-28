Artsakh President convenes consultations with heads of law enforcement agencies

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened consultations with the heads of the law enforcement agencies, also attended by Secretary of the Security Council Vitali Balasanyan.

A wide range of issues related to domestic and external security in the situation that has developed in the republic as a result of the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan were discussed.

After the discussions, President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to the attendees for the complex solution of the discussed issues.