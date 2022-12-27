Artsakh’s State Minister chairs consultations on food security

Ruben Vardanyan, Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, met with the heads of shipping and manufacturing companies to learn about their problems in the situation created by Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh and to discuss a number of issues related to food security.

The participants of the consultation assured the Minister of State that public and state interest is of paramount importance for them amid blockade, and expressed readiness to work in cooperation with the government to jointly face the crisis.

The businessmen also suggested, if necessary, to consider the possibility of using the infrastructure under their management in order to preserve and distribute the existing stocks proportionately.

Ruben Vardanyan welcomed their approach, emphasizing the importance of discussing the problems in this difficult situation and finding joint solutions.