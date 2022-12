On December 23 at around 3:15 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located near Verin Shorzha village.

Mortars were also used by Azerbaijani forces.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

As of 8:30 a.m of December 23, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone is relatively stable.