European Court indicates interim measure to Azerbaijan upon Armenia’s request

The European Court of Human Rights has granted Armenia’s request and indicated interim measures to Azerbaijan, the Office of Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Issues informs.

On Wednesday, Armenia informed the Court about the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor by Azerbaijan and the violation of the rights of the Artsakh people.

At the same time, Armenia requested ECtHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan and obligate Azerbaijan to unblock the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor.

The European Court of Human Rights had given Azerbaijan time until 16:00 CET on Monday, December 19, to respond to Armenia’s request for interim measures. The court said it would make a final decision after the response.