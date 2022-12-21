Armenia supports France’s mission aimed at establishing international peace and stability: Pashinyan congratulates Macron on birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his birthday. The message reads:

“Honorable Mr. President, dear Emmanuel,

I convey to you my most sincere and warmest congratulations on your birthday.

Let me wish you unbreakable will and inexhaustible energy on behalf of the Armenian people and myself, to lead the French people and achieve new success and great achievements.

Be sure that in this difficult period full of global challenges, Armenia supports your high mission aimed at establishing international peace and stability. The Armenian people share with friendly France the highest values of democracy, fundamental freedoms and civilization that unite us.

Mr. President, taking the opportunity, I would like to congratulate you on Christmas and New Year, wishing you success in all your endeavors.

I hope that the coming year will be full of peace and new achievements for the friendly peoples of Armenia and France, for the benefit of deepening the unique cooperation of our countries and strengthening the unshakable friendship of our peoples.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sincerely, Nikol Pashinyan.”