US and allies should sanction Azerbaijan over blockade of Artsakh – Rep. Garcia

Representative Mike Garcia issued a statement in support of the Armenian people impacted by the Artsakh blockade.

“The blockade of critical resources like food, medical supplies, and energy in Artsakh is nothing short of a humanitarian crisis, and must be met with firm opposition by the Biden administration. Immediate action is required to put an end to this blockade that is putting the lives of those in Armenia at risk,” said Garcia.

“This behavior is a pattern that stems from Azerbaijan’s campaign of aggression against the Armenian people. The United States and our allies should not let this crisis go unresponded to, and swift sanctions should be brought against Azerbaijan if this blockade is not put to an end immediately.”