Protesters in Brussels demand the EU to pressure Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

On 19 December 2022 in Brussels, at the joint initiative of the Armenian National Committee of Belgium, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, the Committee of Armenians of Belgium and the Association of Armenian Democrats of Belgium, an urgent demonstration took place, demanding to immediately stop Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing of the native Armenian population of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The demonstrators took a decision to present the following demands to EU executives:

pressure Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor immediately and unconditionally, ensure that this situation does not happen again;

take tangible steps to ensure the safety of the native Armenian population of Artsakh;

introduce diplomatic and economic measures and individual sanctions against the property of the Azerbaijani authorities;

recognize the Republic of Artsakh; to establish a humanitarian office in Artsakh;

immediately extend the mandate of the European Union’s monitoring capacity mission.

Several public figures, politicians joined the demonstration, including Senators, Members of the Flemish Parliament Karl Vanlouweuwe, Allessia Claes and honorary deputy and coordinator of the Belgian French-speaking friendship group with Artsakh André Du Bus.

All of them condemned the Azerbaijani state-sponsored blockage of the only access route to Artsakh which has led to a total isolation of native Armenian population. All of them reiterated their commitment to fight for the fundamental rights of the native Armenian people of Artsakh.