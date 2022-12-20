Open the road of life: Cultural figures rally in Yerevan

Hundreds of cultural figures marched from the Freedom Square to foreign Embassies in Yerevan and the UN Office to protest against the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, which has continued for nine days now.

According to the initiators, the goal was to inform the international community about the crisis and express support to the 120,000 Artsakh residents in blockade.

A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the France Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia





The participants of the action marched to the Embassies chanting “Open the road of life” and “I am Artsakh.” The protesters marched to the UN Office, where Artsakh’s former and current Human Rights Defenders Artak Beglaryan and Gegham Stepanyan have been holding a sit-in since December 12.

Azerbaijanis have been keeping the only road linking Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the outer world since December 12, citing fake environmental reasons.