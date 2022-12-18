Messi and Argentina crowned 2022 World Champions

Argentina were crowned 2022 World Champions in Qatar after beating France on penalties.

It was glory for Lionel Messi and Argentina in a truly unforgettable World Cup 2022 final in Qatar as France came up short despite a stunning Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

Argentina could not have looked more in control of the match at 2-0 with Messi already making his mark from the penalty spot. Indeed, it took until 10 minutes remaining of normal time for France to show any life at all.

But that was when Mbappe found his inspiration and netted twice in minutes to level up the match and take it to extra time in thrilling fashion.

Messi again put Argentina in front deep into extra time, only for Mbappe to hit straight back amid incredible drama in the tournament showpiece.

The drama could hardly have been higher as the contest went to a penalty shoot out, and it was Argentina who came out on top as Messi finally took World Cup glory.