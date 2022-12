Rep. Schiff calls on Biden to break Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh

Armenian Caucus Vice-Chair Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is circulating a letter asking President Joe Biden to break Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, reports the Armenian Assembly of America.

In particular, the letter calls on Biden to:

1) Break Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh

2) Zero out U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan

3) Send U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh