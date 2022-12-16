PACE monitors urge the restoration of freedom of movement along the Lachin corridor

We are deeply concerned by the interruption of freedom of movement in the Lachin corridor, causing considerable hardship to the population, the four co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan and Armenia have declared in a joint statement.

“Freedom and security of movement of persons and goods must be urgently restored along the corridor. We call on all parties to the Trilateral Statement of 9-10 November 2020 to immediately take the necessary measures,” said Ian Liddell-Granger (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway, SOC), co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, and Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs for Armenia.

“The ongoing situation and the diplomatic efforts to achieve a long-lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed on Wednesday by PACE’s Monitoring Committee with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, and Brice Roquefeuille, French Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” they said.

“We reiterate our readiness to provide all political support needed, including by undertaking a fact-finding mission to the region,” they concluded.