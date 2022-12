Armenia’s Health Minister briefs WHO official on humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Armenia’s Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan had a conversation with Hans Kluge, World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Europe.

The Minister briefed the WHO representative on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Artsakh.

“I am in constant contact with Mr. Kluge and updating him about the situation regularly,” Avanesyan sais in a Twitter post.