Russia concerned about closure of Lachin corridor – Zakharova

Russia is concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, and expects the resumption of transport communication in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

“We are concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, which is caused by the disagreements of the parties on the issue of the development of ore deposits. The Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are actively working on de-escalating the situation. We expect to restore a full-fledged transport connection in the near future,” said the diplomat.

She also emphasized that accusations and provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers are unacceptable and counterproductive, “wherever they came from.” “The Russian peacekeeping contingent effectively fulfills its tasks, acting as a guarantor of stability in the region,” Zakharova pointed out.

In the morning of December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis, who introduced themselves as environmentalists, blocked the Lachin corridor.