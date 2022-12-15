Human Rights Defenders publish report on blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to the world

A joint ad-hoc report of the Human Rights Defenders of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia on “The Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade of the Only Road Connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the World” has been published.

The report provides facts which confirm the fabricated and false nature of the “protests” of the Azerbaijani “environmental activists”, and their direct connection with the Azerbaijani government and special services.

Facts on the continuous nature of the violation of the rights of persons are presented in the report.

The Human Rights Defenders of Artsakh and Armenia Gegham Stepanyan and Kristinne Grigoryan call on the governments, international and regional organizations with a mandate to protect human rights, and other actors involved in the resolution of the conflict to take all possible measures to stop the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh that is deepening daily.

The report has been prepared in English and is based on the analysis of the events that took place on December 12-14, 2022. It has been sent to relevant international institutions and actors.