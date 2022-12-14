Targeting the civilian population unacceptable: Ned Price on disruption of gas supply to Artsakh

Closure of the Lachin corridor has severe humanitarian implications, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing.

“It sets back the peace process. We call on the Government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations.” he said.

“I want to be especially clear that any disruption – and we’ve seen reports of disruption to energy infrastructure – any disruption to energy infrastructure could precipitate a humanitarian crisis, especially as we’re entering the winter months. If deliberate, it’s unacceptable to target the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Price said.