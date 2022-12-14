Planned surgeries in Artsakh delayed due to blockade

Planned surgeries have been temporarily stopped in the medical facilities operating under the Ministry of Health of Artsakh due to the blocking of the road linking to Armenia and the cutoff of gas supply.



There is currently no shortage of drugs and medical supplies needed for first aid in medical facilities. At the moment, 11 patients are in the intensive care unit at the Republican Medical Center of the Ministry of Health, two are in grave condition.



There are medical facilities that are heated with diesel fuel (there is no problem at the moment, but supplies are scarce), but there are also medical facilities that use electric heaters after the gas supply was cut.



The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation.