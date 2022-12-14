Pashinyan, Aliyev, Putin will have an opportunity to talk in St. Petersburg – Peskov

Work on reaching an agreement on a trilateral meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev is under way, they will at least be able to talk on the sidelines of an informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists today.

“You know that an informal meeting of the heads of state of the CIS members is planned, where the leaders will at least have an opportunity to talk on the sidelines of the event,” Peskov said.

At the same time, speaking about the possibility of a trilateral meeting, the Kremlin spokesman noted that “there are no specific agreements on this matter so far.”