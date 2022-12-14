Kristina Kvien confirmed as US Ambassador to Armenia

The US Senate has confirmed, by voice vote, Kristina Kvien to be Ambassador of the US to the Republic of Armenia.

Kvien is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor. She has served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy Kyiv, Ukraine. Previously, Kvien served as Minister-Counselor for Economic Affairs at U.S. Embassy Paris, France and as Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy Bangkok, Thailand.

In both Paris and Bangkok, she served more than one year as Acting Deputy Chief of Mission. She also served as Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy London. Earlier in her career, Kvien worked at the National Security Council, Washington, D.C. as Director for EU, Ukraine and Belarus affairs. She has also completed Foreign Service postings at the U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia; the U.S. Mission to the EU in Brussels; and U.S. Embassy Manila.

Domestic assignments have included the Office of European and Regional Affairs, and the Office of Central European Affairs, both in the Bureau of Europe and Eurasian Affairs. Kvien, a native of California, holds a BA from Occidental College and an MS from the U.S. Army War College.