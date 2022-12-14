Cyprus calls on Azerbaijan to lift blockade of Lachin corridor and restore gas supply

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned about reports of traffic disruptions in the Lachin Corridor, which have resulted in the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh residents and the disruption of the supply line to the region, the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus said in a statement.

The concern is also intensified by information about the interruption of natural gas supply, it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus calls on Azerbaijan to immediately proceed with the full restoration of traffic and energy supply in order to avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.

The European Union, France and the US have also urged the Azerbaijani government to end the blockade.