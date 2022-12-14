Artak Beglaryan starts sit-in in front of UN Office in Yerevan

Artsakh’s Former State Minister Artak Beglaryan has started a sit-in and movement in Yerevan, at this stage in front of the UN office. In a video message Beglaryan outlined the following demands:

UN bodies should condemn Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions and blockade against the people of Artsakh.

The UN Security Council should address the issue of ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh by providing clear international guarantees.

At least the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (US, Russia, France, Great Britain and China) and the European Union must condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and take practical measures to restrain Azerbaijan.



He called on the society of Armenia:

To get out of the stupor of indifference and helplessness and contribute in their own way to the sacred work of protecting Artsakh and guaranteeing the Armenian future.

To put pressure on the embassies of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in particular by various public actions, demanding clear actions, both individually and in the UN format;

To speak and write to all possible places about the importance and current need of Artsakh, both in Armenian and in foreign languages;

Whoever can join the sit-in or other protest actions, let him join, because our compatriots of Artsakh are suffering much greater deprivations now.



He called on compatriots in the Diaspora:

To organize acts of public disobedience in their countries, demanding practical steps from their governments to protect Artsakh and restrain Azerbaijan;

Launch awareness campaigns aimed at presenting the needs of the Armenians of Artsakh and Azerbaijani crimes to foreign societies and media.



At 15:00 Beglaryan will be holding a press conference in front of the UN office.