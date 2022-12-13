US State Department and the UN Human Rights Council must protect the lives of Armenian POWs – Rep. Pallone

Congressman Frank Pallone urges the State Department and the UN Human Rights Council to protect the lives of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan has unlawfully held Armenian POW Vigen Euljekian captive for more than two years. The Aliyev regime has subjected him to inhumane treatment and various human rights abuses,” the Congressman said.

“The State Department and the UN Human Rights Council must take action to protect his life and the lives of all Armenian POWs,” Rep. Pallone said.