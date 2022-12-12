Stepanakert-Shushi road closed for six hours now

The Stepanakert-Shushi interstate road has been closed for six hours now, Artsakh Info Center reports.



In violation of international humanitarian rights, Azerbaijan is trying to create a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

Hundreds of citizens, including minors, have been left on the road. Some citizens that had been waiting on Stepanakert-Goris section have been accompanied to Stepanakert Stepanakert by traffic police officers.

It is impossible to transport medical supplies, medicines and patients with serious health problems.

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 this morning, once again environmental reasons.

Negotiations are under way.

Additional information will be provided regarding the developments of the situation.