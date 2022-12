Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header proved the difference as Morocco became the first-ever African side to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup thanks to a stunning 1-0 victory over Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.

The Sevilla forward sent the large contingent of Morocco fans crazy with a 42nd-minute headed effort that was enough to send Cristiano Ronaldo and co home.

Walid Regragui’s history-makers will meet the winner of France and England in the semi-final on Wednesday.