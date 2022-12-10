Qatar 2022: Argentina beat Netherlands in penalty shootout to reach semi-finals

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalty kicks at the 2022 World Cup and will play against Croatia for a place in the final.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener before converting a penalty kick to put his side on course to face Croatia for a place in the final.

But Wout Weghorst’s header 10 minutes later sparked his side into life and he then forced an additional thirty minutes when he scrambled the ball home with only seconds left.

Neither side could find a winner, with Argentina the side to prevail on penalties, winning 4-3. They will face Croatia in the semi-finals after their shock shootout victory over Brazil.