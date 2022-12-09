EconomicsTopVideo

Yerevan hosts Silicon Mountains International Tech Summit

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 9, 2022, 10:47


Yerevan hosts end-of-year Silicon Mountains International Tech Summit dedicated to the usage of Smart Digital Solutions in different fields of economy.

International and local expert, government and international organizations’ representatives will share their experience on:

  • Smart Governance
  • Smart Economy
  • Smart Banking
  • Smart Infrastructure

Representatives from different fields will share their best experience of using digital tools and international expert will present topic on business investment.

