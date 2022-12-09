At a meeting with Putin, Armenian PM draws attention to increased tension in Artsakh

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the situation in our region remains tense, and noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement remains main issue.

“Unfortunately, recently we have also seen an increase in tension in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. I am sure you are aware that the Lachin corridor was recently blocked, and there are very big concerns in Nagorno-Karabakh about this. Of course, we always discuss these issues. I hope that today we will be able to discuss all the important issues of regional security,” he said.

Vladimir Putin noted, in turn, that Russia remains a leading trade and economic partner and one of the leading investors in Armenia.

“In the first ten months of this year, the growth of trade turnover reached 67 percent. This is a very good and positive indicator,” the Russian President said.