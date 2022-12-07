Recognition of Artsakh’s independence the only effective security guarantee, President tells France 24

Respect for the right to self-determination and recognition of independence are the only effective guarantees for the security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan said in an interview with France 24.

"Le respect du droit à l'autodétermination et la reconnaissance de l'indépendance sont les seules garanties efficaces de la sécurité du peuple du Haut-Karabakh", a exprimé Arayik Haroutiounian, président de la République autoproclamée du Haut-Karabakh pic.twitter.com/raG7LXbiR7 — FRANCE 24 Français (@France24_fr) December 7, 2022