Recognition of Artsakh’s independence the only effective security guarantee, President tells France 24

December 7, 2022, 20:29
Respect for the right to self-determination and recognition of independence are the only effective guarantees for the security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan said in an interview with France 24.

