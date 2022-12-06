First crowd investing platform established in Armenia

The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) has created Armenia’s first online crowd investing platform, ARFI (Armenia Financed), that provides investors worldwide with the opportunity to invest in Armenian SMEs and tech startups.

On 29 Nov 2022, the Armenian Central Bank registered and licensed the RFI investment company to be the platform’s operator (license number IC0023). Today marks the beginning of the submission and cooperation process with potential business projects and companies. ARFI has also begun negotiating with well-known Armenians to participate in its future success. Investing through the platform is expected to begin in early 2023.

This platform aims to contribute to the growth of Armenian companies, expand alternative investment products in Armenia, and strengthen Armenia’s business environment and relationships with the Diaspora.

The platform will host business projects, including their creation history, development, and financial projections. Companies will be able to place stocks and bonds on the platform.

Anyone over 18 can invest in projects they believe in from anywhere in the world.

This exclusive approach protects and provides income-generating opportunities for investors, while helping local businesses expand.

“We have been waiting for this event for a long time. Time will tell, but I believe today will mark a shift in the business environment and economic development of Armenia. We believe that ARFI will become an effective instrument to reinforce trust of Diaspora towards doing transparent business in Armenia” said Serge Grigoryan, the Chairman of ARFI’s board of directors.

“Our solution will be an innovative addition to Armenia’s financial ecosystem and will certainly have a positive impact on the country’s capital markets,” said Edgar Evoyan, CEO of ARFI investment company.