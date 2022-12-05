Armenia joins Council of Europe’s Impressionism Routes project

The National Gallery of Armenia has joined the Impressionisms Routes project, which expands Armenia’s involvement in the “Cultural Routes” program of the Council of Europe.

This cooperation creates new opportunities for the popularization of Armenian culture in the European cultural landscape, intercultural dialogue and implementation of new joint projects.

Launched by the Council of Europe in 1987, the Cultural Routes demonstrate, by means of a journey through space and time, how the heritage of the different countries and cultures of Europe contributes to a shared and living cultural heritage.