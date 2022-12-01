Pilots of the crashed aircraft were Russian nationals, Armenia’s Emergency Ministry says

The two pilots that died as a result of the crash of the B55 aircraft in Armenia were Russian nationals. Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan informs.

They were identified as A. P. (born in 1979) and V. R. (born in 1983).

The plane crashed en route from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport to Russia’s Astrakhan.

The National Center for Crisis Management was alerted about the incident at 2:20 p.m. The wreckage was found near the village of Jrakan in Kotayk province.