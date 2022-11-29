Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council discusses issues of regional and international security with French officials

On a working visit to Paris, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Isabelle Dumont, Adviser to French President for Continental Europe and Turkey, Frédéric Mondoloni, Director of the Continental Europe Department of the French Foreign Ministry, Christophe Lucas, Deputy Head of the Department of International Relations and Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Defense of France, and OSCE Minsk Group French Co-Chair Brice Roquefeuil.

At the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues of the international and regional security agenda of mutual interest. The Secretary of the Security Council reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to contribute to the security environment in our region.

The interlocutors commended the dynamics of development of Armenia-France bilateral multi-sector relations, which have intensified recently. An agreement was reached to continue the dialogue aimed at the development of bilateral relations in various fields.