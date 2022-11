The Armenian Ministry of Defense has once again refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani sdie claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani bline of contact at midnight.

The Armenian Defense Ministry eported early in the morning that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire overnight, opening fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of Armenian positions.