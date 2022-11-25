Elon Musk says Twitter will offer ‘amnesty’ to suspended accounts

Elon Musk says Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to some suspended accounts from next week.

This came after he started a poll on Wednesday asking Twitter users whether accounts that had “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be let back on the social media platform.

Several accounts, such as that of former US President Donald Trump, have already been reinstated by Mr Musk.

More than 3.1m Twitter users responded to Mr Musk’s poll, with 72.4% of them voting “Yes”.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Mr Musk, who has 118.7m followers on the platform, later tweeted.

He also used a Latin phrase which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”