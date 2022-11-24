PoliticsTop

Time for EU to liberalize visas for Armenian nationals – Marukyan

It is time for the EU to make a decision on liberalizing the entry of citizens of Armenia into the countries of the Schengen zone, Edmon Marukyan Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on the 5th anniversary of signing of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Cooperation Agreement.

“Armenian citizens should travel to EU countries without Schengen visas. Armenia earned that right with its reforms,” he said.

“The ball is in the EU court, and it has to make the decision as soon as posdible,” Marukyan said.

“I hope that thanks to our efforts we will also reach that important milestone in 2023,” he concluded.

