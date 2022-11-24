PoliticsTop

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 24, 2022, 09:14
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu discussed a number of issues related to cooperation in the defense sector, Papikyan said in a Facebook post.

“After the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council I had a short private conversation with the Minister of Defense of Russia. I exchanged views with Sergei Shoigu on a number of issues of bilateral interest. We also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of defense,” Papikyan wrote.

On Wednesday, the CSTO Special Design Bureau was held in Yerevan.

