Armenian PM hints at “positive signals” regarding railway reconstruction

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government sitting on Thursday that he received “positive signals” during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan on the restoration of the railway between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We may need a large investment within the framework of the Armenian Crossroads project in the near future,” he said.

“I mean the Horadiz-Meghri-Ordubat-Sadarak-Yeraskh railway. It is a project, I am sure, that all partners will show great interest in. During the negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation yesterday, we received certain signals, which means that there may be a significant and serious opportunity for us to start the railway restoration work,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council held in Yerevan on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: “Unfortunately, we did not manage to reach an agreement on two very important documents. I also want to say that in my opinion, a very open, honest and positive discussion took place, and those two documents were sent for revision.”

“I hope we can work it out and reach an agreement. In general, despite this fact, the declaration of the Collective Security Council was not adopted, we did not sign the declaration and the decision on the CSTO response to the escalation of September 13 was not adopted. But I want to say again that in general, I consider the discussion positive, I also consider that the negotiations with the Russian Federation in a bilateral format were positive. I hope that we will implement the agreements that were recorded as soon as possible,” the Prime Minister said.