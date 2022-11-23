Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan persist, CSTO chief says

Tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan persist, with clashes registered almost daily, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said, speaking at a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO in Yerevan.

“The information that comes to us through the CSTO response center confirms that skirmishes occur almost daily on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said.

Zas noted that three extraordinary sessions of the CSTO Collective Security Council – in May, September and October of this year – were devoted to the discussion of the threats emerging in connection with this.

Earlier today, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces had opened fire at Armenian positions.