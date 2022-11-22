USAID supports the activity of Audit Chamber of Armenia

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), and the Audit Chamber of Armenia representatives met to discuss further cooperation opportunities.

Gene Dodaro, U.S. Comptroller General, Reginald Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of USAID, and Karen Arustamyan, Armenia Audit Chamber Board Member met on the sidelines of the XXIV International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI) 2022 conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main goal of the meeting was to discuss the results achieved from past joint cooperation and discuss the opportunities to widen this partnership.

During the meeting, the U.S. Comptroller General reaffirmed GAO’s commitment to work together with the Audit Chamber as fellow members of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and through the GAO/Center for Audit Excellence (CAE) partnership with USAID, which continues to support the Audit Chamber’s reform agenda.

Mr. Arustamyan thanked USAID and GAO for their continued support and praised the work of the GAO/CAE in their high quality technical assistance and actionable recommendations on Audit Chambers’ ongoing reforms.

USAID CFO Reginald Mitchell commended the Audit Chamber on progress made on ongoing reforms, and expressed readiness to further strengthen the partnership with the aim of joining forces to counter corruption and to foster integrity and accountability in the public sector.

This relationship dates back to June 2020, when USAID agreed to provide technical assistance to the Audit Chamber through an interagency agreement with GAO/CAE.