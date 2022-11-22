Russian FM arrives in Armenia for CSTO meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Armenia on a two-day working visit. He will take part in the joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The participants of the meeting are expected to discuss the military-political situation in the regions of collective security of the CSTO and the activities of the organization in the intersessional period. The parties will consider a solid package of decisions concerning foreign political, military and anti-terrorist cooperation within the framework of the CSTO and aimed at strengthening and further development of the collective security system.

According to press-secretary of the organization Vladimir Zainetdinov, during the meeting it is planned to adopt several important political statements, including the statements of foreign ministers of CSTO member states on the strengthening of international and regional security architecture and arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, as well as statements of the secretaries of the Security Council condemning attempts to heroize Nazism, neo-Nazism, extremism, chauvinism, all forms of xenophobia. In addition, the parties will approve several documents that will be submitted for approval by the CSTO Collective Security Council.