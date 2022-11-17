Development of special good-neighborly relations with Georgia a priority for Armenia, Parliament Speaker says

The development of special good-neighborly relations with Georgia is among the priorities of our country’s foreign policy, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a press conference following a meeting with his counterpart Shalva Papuashvili in Tbilisi.

“We are very interested in establishing a strategic partnership with Georgia,” he said.

Simonyan noted that the centuries-old Armenian-Georgian friendship is based on common values ​​and historical-cultural heritage, adding that the meeting gave an opportunity to continue the discussions that started in Yerevan in April.

“We discussed various spheres of bilateral cooperation: education, culture, transport, communication, etc. We discussed issues related to infrastructure projects, which are aimed at ensuring the necessary involvement in international transport and communication projects,” said the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly.

The chief legislators of the two countries also discussed issues of regional security and peace. Alen Simonyan noted that although the Armenian side is committed to the agenda of establishing peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijan continues its extremist policy and aggressive rhetoric, endangering the security of the region.

Alen Simonyan emphasized Georgia’s steps towards establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.