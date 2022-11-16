Villagers of Artsakh’s Sarushen village come under Azerbaijani fire

Azerbaijani army officers opened irregular fire from various firearms from the adjacent combat position towards the citizens working in the field near Sarushen community in Askeran region.

A 36-year-old resident of the Sarushen village reported the case to Karmir Shuka deparment of regional Police at 2:30 pm.

Agricultural works were stopped due to the violation of the ceasefire regime. There were no casualties among civilians.

The police informed the Russian peacekeeping troops of the incident. The Martuni regional department of the police is engaged in the inspection.