PoliticsTop

Villagers of Artsakh’s Sarushen village come under Azerbaijani fire

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 16, 2022, 21:24
Less than a minute

Azerbaijani army officers opened irregular fire from various firearms from the adjacent combat position towards the citizens working in the field near Sarushen community in Askeran region.

A 36-year-old resident of the Sarushen village reported the case to Karmir Shuka deparment of regional Police at 2:30 pm.

Agricultural works were stopped due to the violation of the ceasefire regime. There were no casualties among civilians.

The police informed the Russian peacekeeping troops of the incident. The Martuni regional department of the police is engaged in the inspection.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 16, 2022, 21:24
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button