Serviceman Grigor Grigoryan (born in 2000) died as a Kamaz truck belonging to the Ministry of Defense overturned at around 09:50 today.

Seven other servicemen were injured in the accident, and are receiving necessary treatment. Their lives are not in danger.



The Ministry of Defense said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and fellow soldiers of the serviceman.



An investigation into the circumstances of the case is under way.