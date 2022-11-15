Soldier shot dead by fellow serviceman

Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahe Hovsepyan (born in 2002) was shot dead by fellow soldier fatally wounded by a shot fired by a fellow soldier in the combat position of one of the military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
