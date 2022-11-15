Cyprus Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Armenia Kypros Giorgallis (residence in Moscow) visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of the memorial complex.

She presented the history of the three khachkars placed in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku in the last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (Memorial Wall) during the Artsakh war, emphasizing the connection between what happened and the Armenian Genocide.

They honored the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a moment of silence.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Mr. Kypros Giorgallis left a note in the memorial book of Honorary Guests.

At the end of the visit, the deputy director of the Armenian Genocide, Lusine Abrahamyan presented the book “The Armenian Genocide Through the Cypriot Press 1914-1923 With Reference to Earlier Massacres” to the guest.